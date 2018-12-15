SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Weather Advisory begins early Sunday morning for Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, & Hampden Counties and will last through early Monday morning. Sunday will be a First Warning Weather Day.
Tonight our weather remains quiet with mostly cloudy skies and more of a chill in the air as high pressure builds to our northeast. Temperatures overnight dip back into the upper 20s and low 30s.
SUNDAY STORM: Our next storm system moves in early Sunday morning and will bring a light, spotty batch of freezing rain and sleet to start the day. Freezing drizzle might be more likely for the hill towns and this could lead to slippery roads early. As we go into the afternoon, freezing rain and sleet continue in the hills, but the valley should go over to all rain. Sleet will occasionally mix in. Temperatures hover in the lower to middle 30s throughout the day.
Sunday night, the heaviest, steadiest precip of the day will move in. Expect a wintry mix in the hills and Berkshires to continue, mixing with and changing over to snow. In the valley, rain and sleet will mix with snow overnight.
Amounts of snow will be light with 1 to 3 inches for Berkshire Co, western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties. Farther east into the valley, snow amounts should stay an inch or less. Ice accumulation is most likely in the hills with up to a tenth of an inch-not power outage worthy, but will cause icy roads for sure. In the valley, ice will limited to a trace to a tenth of an inch in higher locations.
NEXT WEEK: Low pressure will pass by southern New England Sunday night and will move out to sea Monday. Skies will gradually clear out Monday afternoon and temps return to the low 40s. A big dip in the jet stream will allow cold, Arctic air to rush in Monday night through Tuesday night on a gusty northwest breeze. Temps Tuesday will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Temperatures moderate Wednesday and Thursday, then our next storm looks to bring rain and wind for Friday.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, late rain,wintry mix. Lows: 25-30
- Sunday: Light, spotty wintry mix. PM snow? Highs: 30-36
- Monday: Decreasing clouds. Highs: 36-43
