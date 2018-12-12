SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Temperatures today actually made it into the upper 30s across the valley, however, that gusty breeze kept it feeling much colder. We are dealing with a good wind chill this evening too, but wind will gradually become light to calm later tonight.
Skies will be fair to start tonight, but clouds increase after midnight. Another upper level disturbance will pass through tonight and Thursday with these clouds and they look to stick around most of the day tomorrow. It will still be a very cold night with temps falling into the teens at least and possibly some upper single digits in the higher elevations. If clouds come in quicker, it may be a few degrees warmer.
Thursday will be a cold day with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s under a cloudy sky. We won’t have much of a breeze though. As an upper level wave continues moving across New England Thursday, snow showers and flurries are possible. Accumulations in the valley will be little to none, but the hills may see up to an inch if a heavier snow shower passes through.
We may see skies clear a bit Thursday night into Friday morning, so it will be another cold start with lows near 20. Clouds build again Friday afternoon ahead of low pressure moving through the Southeast. Showers are on the way for Friday night through Saturday morning. Rain is looking light for us and only a few tenths of an inch are expected-especially south of the Mass Pike.
Our forecast remains low confidence for Sunday and Monday as low pressure moves off the coast and passes to our southeast. Some models are hinting at some moisture working in Sunday night through Monday as rain or snow with some minor accumulations, and others are showing a miss. We will narrow down our chances over the next few days. We return to dry, chilly weather Tuesday and Wednesday.
- This Afternoon: Sun & clouds, brisk. Highs: 33-39
- Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lows: 8-16
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold. A few flurries. Highs: 27-33
