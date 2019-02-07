SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s been a mainly cloudy and seasonably chilly day in western Mass, but temperatures will be rising early Friday morning ahead of our next cold front.
Tonight, occasional drizzle is possible, then showers become likely after 8pm. Periods of rain continue overnight through the Friday morning commute with temperatures hitting mid 30s overnight then rising to around 40 by sunrise.
Showers taper off in the morning Friday, then clouds decrease and wind increases as a cold front passes through. Temps should spike in the low 50s by late-morning. Temperatures will begin to fall in the afternoon and by 8pm, many will be back to the 20s and low 30s. Wind gusts may hit 30-40mph through the afternoon and evening.
Blustery and much colder to start the weekend! Wind gusts may top 40mph Friday night through Saturday morning. With the ground being so saturated, this could cause some spotty damage and even an isolated power outage. Temperatures will only get to around 30 on Saturday with wind chills hovering in the teens and 20s during the day. Wind should lighten as high pressure slides to our south Sunday morning, allowing temps to fall into the low teens. Sunshine prevails through most of the weekend.
A weak upper level disturbance comes through Sunday night with a few flurries possible, then we are tracking the potential for accumulating snow Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Still very early in the game, but there’s a decent chance for some plow-able snow with this one. We turn breezy and chilly behind this storm for the end of the week.
