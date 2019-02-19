SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’ve got another very cold night on the way as high pressure continues to dominate our weather. The high gave us sunny skies and below normal temperatures today with just about everyone only reaching upper 20s this afternoon. Skies stay mostly clear tonight with some scattered clouds around early Wednesday morning. Low temperatures return to the single digits.
Wednesday will be a mainly dry day with increasing clouds in the morning. A light southerly breeze develops as high pressure moves offshore and as low pressure nears, skies become cloudy. Expect high temps to return to the upper 20s and low 30s. Light snow may begin by the evening commute, allowing for roads to become slippery.
Snow continues Wednesday evening, accumulating to 1-3” across western Mass and northern CT. Warmer air moves into the mid-levels, bringing a change to sleet and freezing rain Wednesday night. Freezing rain should take over through sunrise Thursday with up to a tenth of an inch of ice accretion. Expect hazardous travel conditions Wednesday night and Thursday morning due to the minor snow and ice. Advisories will likely be issued.
We turn breezy and drier Thursday afternoon as low pressure exits to our northeast. Skies turn partly cloudy and temps jump into the 40s! High pressure will build back into New England for Friday and Saturday, keeping us dry and seasonable.
Our next storm will start bringing in high clouds Saturday and a chance for a wintry mix Saturday night. This storm will take a very similar path to this Wednesday-Thursday system, but it won’t have quite as much cold air to work with, so a wintry mix should change to rain for Sunday morning. Showers taper off Sunday evening with highs in the lower to middle 40s. We turn windy and dry behind the system for Monday.
