SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure continues to build into New England tonight, allowing for winds to get a bit lighter and for a dry, chilly night ahead.
After good sunshine and temps in the 40s this afternoon, there has been a lot of melting-so tonight, expect black ice to form as temperatures fall. We should return below freezing after 8pm, then fall into the 20s overnight with a continued light breeze. Skies remain mostly clear this evening, then some scattered clouds come in overnight. Sunshine will be out in full force for Friday morning though.
We end the week with dry, seasonable weather. High pressure will keep mostly sunny skies around Friday with highs climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s with a light breeze.
Friday night will be much colder with temps back to the teens as skies remain mostly clear, but high, thin clouds will build through Saturday morning. Dry weather prevails most of Saturday, but skies turn cloudy as low pressure moves in our direction.
Our next storm arrives Saturday night as a wintry mix of brief snow, then mostly freezing rain as a wedge of high pressure remains to our northeast. Minor snow accumulation will likely be trumped by up to a quarter inch of ice in spots-one to watch. By Sunday morning, cold air should begin to ease and temperatures climb back above freezing. We will see rain into Sunday early evening, then we turn windy behind the storm for Monday.
Powerful low pressure will swing to our northeast Monday, bringing strong to damaging wind gusts to New England. Advisories or high wind watches may be needed. We also get a colder air mass that descends into the Northeast, so wind chills may get quite low-especially Monday night into Tuesday morning. Minus a flurry chance Monday, our weather looks mainly dry to start the week. We stay stuck in a trough through the end of the week, keeping temps well below normal and possibly sending a few minor disturbances through with snow showers.
