SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Warm and breezy this afternoon and evening with increasing clouds. A strong cold front is to our west, bringing heavy rain and storms to New York and PA. This front will approach later tonight with the timing of rain and storms from 10pm to 3am or so. Storms may be severe with damaging wind gusts, hail and even an isolated tornado threat (low). Isolated flash flooding may occur as well.
Heavy rain is likely for a few hours overnight, tapering off to scattered showers by sunrise Thursday. Mild and muggy overnight with lows in the 60s and a southerly breeze.
Thunderstorms flare up in the early morning across eastern Mass and Rhode Island, but western Mass will just have occasional showers around. Cloudy skies and humid with highs in the low 70s Thursday afternoon. The heaviest rain should fall east of our area throughout the day, but a rumble of thunder and downpour remain possible for us-just spotty.
An upper level trough and surface high pressure system build in for the end of the week, bringing beautiful weather back to New England. Friday will be breezy and mild with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Skies look mainly sunny with a slight risk for a pop-up shower in the hills in the afternoon. We turn chilly Friday night with lows bottoming out in the 40s.
Our weekend here in western Mass looks good with a fall-like day Saturday and more of a summer feel Sunday. Both days look rain-free with a nice breeze and good sunshine. Saturday will be dry and crisp, but humidity creeps up Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front. This front moves through Monday with a shower or two, then we get another shot of dry air Tuesday.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
