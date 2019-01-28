SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our next storm is on the way for later tomorrow through early Wednesday morning. Winter Storm Watches remain in effect for that timeframe in Franklin, Berkshire, western Hampden & Hampshire Counties.
After a cold, but nice January day, we go into another seasonably cold night with temperatures returning to the teens. Clouds gradually build overnight as winds shift out of the northeast. A few flurries are possible in the morning-but our actual storm won’t be rolling in until later in the day.
Temperatures Tuesday climb into the lower and middle 30s under a mainly cloudy sky. Snow showers will begin in the afternoon, then turn to a steadier and heavier snow at night. The hills and Berkshires will see all snow with this storm, but the CT River Valley may get change to a rain/snow mix at times. This quick-moving storm will pull in colder air behind it, changing any mix back to snow before ending early Wednesday morning.
The biggest impact will be travel Tuesday night & Wednesday morning. Advisories are likely for the valley & Watches may be upgraded to warnings for snow in the hills. School delays or closings are possible for Wednesday (and maybe Thursday due to cold).
Wind picks up Wednesday as low pressure strengthens to our north and ushers in a very cold air mass. Temperatures will max out before sunrise Wednesday, then drop throughout the day. Snow from our storm will end around sunrise, but an Arctic cold front will likely bring some snow showers & squalls for the afternoon. The front will also bring in another batch of cold. Temps fall to below 0 Wednesday night and wind chills approach -25 for Thursday morning.
The worst of the cold will be felt Wednesday night into Thursday AM, then temperatures will slowly moderate. High pressure will give us sunshine Thursday and lighter wind by the afternoon. Friday to Sunday will be milder in the day-going from 20 on Friday to 40 by Sunday! Nighttime temps remain quite cold through the weekend. Temps continue to rise into next week with quiet weather through Monday.
