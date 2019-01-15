SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures finally managed to climb above freezing in the valley this afternoon! We’ve been below 32 degrees since Thursday afternoon, so it’s a nice change. However, the clouds from this afternoon will gradually diminish and skies should become mostly clear early tonight. Temps will fall back into the 20s quickly. A light southwesterly breeze should keep temps closer to 20 degrees overnight.
We turn breezy Wednesday, but since wind will be southwesterly, expect daytime temps to climb back to the 30s and near 40 in the lower valley. A weak Clipper will pass to our north during the day, keeping scattered clouds around. A cold front will come through later in the day with a few snow showers or flurries for the Berkshires and more clouds for the valley. Behind this front, wind shifts back to the northwest, ushering in colder air.
Temps return to the teens Wednesday night and Thursday’s highs should be back to the upper 20s. We start the day with some sunshine, but clouds build and skies turn cloudy by the afternoon. An area of low pressure will move in from the west Thursday night, bringing light snow to our area close to midnight through Friday morning.
FRIDAY STORM: Snow amounts Friday morning should end up in the 1-3 inch range. We will have a snow map out for specific amounts by Wednesday evening at the latest. This will throw a wrench into the Friday morning commute for sure and some school delays may result.
We dry out Friday afternoon with temps climbing into the middle 30s-so roads will become wet. Dry weather continues through most of Saturday.
Weekend Storm: Our next storm comes in this weekend and has be consistently tracking toward the Northeast, however the exact track of the low will make a huge difference on what kind of precip we get. Confidence is high on timing-from Saturday night through Sunday night. The most likely scenario is snow to a wintry mix, then back to snow. However, rain could come into play if the storm continues to track farther west. Over the last 48 hours, the trend has been westerly and warmer-meaning more of a mix and potentially ice. Stay tuned
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.