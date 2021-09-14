SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a cool, comfortable start this morning with temperatures falling into the 50's. However we continue to warm and highs will reach into the upper 70's later this afternoon. Some cloudiness will continue to build in as well thanks to a warm front approaching from the southwest. A shower or a thunderstorm is possible this evening, but most will stay dry.
There may be a few showers here and there tonight as well, as a warm front moves through. This will keep overnight lows up in the 60's as dew points come up into the 60's as well.
Tomorrow will be warm and humid as the warm front continues to shift northeast tomorrow morning. We will start cloudy, but we will see some sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s with dew points climbing to near 70 ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely from the late afternoon through midnight with a few severe possible. We are under a slight (2 out of 5) risk for damaging wind gusts and hail.
The cold front stalls to our south and interacts with tropical moisture off shore, the remnants of Nicholas. This will likely keep things a bit unsettled for Thursday and Friday, the first day of The Big E. Depending on how close the low tracks will determine how unsettled. For now both days look mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers around. Temperatures will likely hang out in the 70's with some mugginess.
The weekend looks to be warm and slightly drier as moisture slowly spins away. Temps look to top off near 80 with lingering clouds on Saturday then lots of sunshine on Sunday. A nice weekend for the start of The Big E.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
