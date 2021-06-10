SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - What a change! Temperatures today have warmed into the lower 80s for most with low humidity and a nice breeze.
Once the sun goes down this evening, expect things to cool off quickly. Temperatures drop into the 60s after 8pm and dip down to around 50 by sunrise with some scattered 40s! Skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy and we hold on to a nice breeze out of the southeast.
Friday begins cool and comfortable with some veiled sunshine, but as our upper level flow shifts northwesterly, clouds will begin moving in from that direction. Skies turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon, helping keep highs in the 70s across western Mass. Breezes will be light from the south and our weather remains rain-free.
Some upper level energy moving down from southern Canada will bring a batch of rain showers to New England late Friday night through Saturday morning. Showers should be around through and after sunrise Saturday, but end by Noon. Skies remain mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Some clearing is possible Saturday evening and night.
Temperatures still look warm Sunday and Monday with highs near 80 and higher humidity as a warm and cold front come through. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening, then spotty showers linger Monday.
Our weather pattern takes a slightly unsettled and cool turn going into next week. An upper level low will move into southern Canada, pin wheeling disturbances through New England for a few days. Not a lot of rain is expected, but we may see some spotty showers Tuesday, then patchy clouds Wednesday and Thursday with cooler than average temperatures.
