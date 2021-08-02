SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Scattered to patchy clouds around this afternoon with seasonably mild temperatures in the middle to upper 70s for most. A spot shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out, but most remain dry and pleasant with a healthy breeze.
Clouds gradually decrease this evening and high pressure will give us a dry night with cooler temperatures. Lows fall into the lower and middle 50s for most and a few upper 40s in the coolest spots. Wind becomes calm and a few areas of fog are possible in the valley.
Our weather trend this week will include more clouds, but not much rain. The set up is a ridge to our west and trough overhead and to the west. This will put a stalled frontal boundary just off the coast with areas of low pressure moving along it Tuesday to Friday. Most of these waves of low pressure and rain look to stay east of western Mass, but we will see more clouds and a chance at a few showers.
Clouds increase Tuesday, but temperatures climb back into the 70s to near 80 in the Pioneer Valley. Breezes look lighter out of the southwest and humidity remains comfortable with dew points in the 50s. Similar weather conditions are on tap Wednesday and Thursday with 70s to near 80 for highs and 50s for lows. Our best chance at showers looks to be Wednesday night and possibly a few Thursday, but chances remain low for now.
By Friday, the ridge off the coast will weaken, allowing this pattern to break down. We will see more sun to end the week and temperatures will be on the rise. A warmer trend is looking likely for the weekend with highs in the 80s and some increase in humidity. Temperatures may take a run at 90 Sunday and Monday! A few pop up storms may be around Saturday evening, but our weather continues to trend dry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.