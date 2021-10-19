SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gusty breezes will gradually subside this evening after sunset. We saw a milder day today with highs in the lower to middle 60s for most with a sunny sky.
An upper level disturbance passing to our north is bringing some scattered clouds into this evening, but those clouds also diminish tonight. Temperatures cool into the 40s to near 50 through sunrise with a continued light breeze out of the west.
High pressure will give us another dry day Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures turn unseasonably warm in the afternoon with highs around 70 and breezes will return to 10-20 mph out of the west. Wind gusts won’t be as dramatic as Tuesday.
Temperatures trend on the warmer side of average through the end of the week thanks to a weak ridge of high pressure over the Northeast. Highs return to the 70s Thursday and upper 60s Friday. There are a series of cold fronts coming through with some patchy clouds Thursday and a shower Thursday night. Another front passes sometime late Friday with a spot shower.
A cold front stalls off the coast and an area of low pressure moves along it, bringing more clouds and a chance for spotty showers Saturday. Temperatures turn cooler with highs in the upper 50s. A colder trend is expected to follow this system with highs in the lower 50s possible early next week and a chance at a freeze at night.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
