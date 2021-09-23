SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fall began with a summer-like feel and that summer-like feel sticks around for today too, in fact it is down right tropical out there. Temperatures are in the 70's with dew points well into the 60's. Clouds have even given way to some sunshine.
A strong southerly flow remains in place across southern New England thanks to low pressure to our west and high pressure to our east. This set up will give us another warm, humid day today with just a few spotty showers. Most of the day will be rain-free, similar to yesterday. Southeasterly wind will be persistent around 10mph with gusts over 20mph at times from time to time. There may even be a few slashes of sunshine. Highs will reach into the lower 80's, a good ten degrees above normal for this time of year.
Strong low pressure over the Great Lakes will lift a cold front through our area tomorrow. This front has been slow-moving and has the potential to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to western Mass. We have a marginal, or low-end severe risk tomorrow, mainly in the morning, with damaging wind gusts as the main concern. (1 on the scale from 1 to 5) Tomorrow begins, humid and breezy with a line of downpours and storms moving through western Mass. It looks to be a stormy morning, by tomorrow afternoon the bulk of the rain should push east. We will turn less humid tomorrow afternoon as the front near the coast.
The front stalls along the coast Saturday morning with low pressure forming along it. This will keep patchy clouds around from western Mass, but the rain will likely stay east. It will be drier and more September-like. A secondary cold front swings through Saturday evening kicking low pressure out-to-sea.
Sunday and Monday look fall-like, however a lot of cold air in the upper levels may allow a for clouds and a few spotty showers to form, but we should see plenty of sunshine too. Showers should be very isolated. Our next shot at showers comes Tuesday as we turn a little warmer, followed by cooler, drier conditions for mid-week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
