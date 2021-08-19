SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Grab the umbrella as you head out the door this morning. The remnants of what at one time was Tropical Storm Fred with bring some heavy rainfall, especially during the first half of the day.
Rain will he heavy at times for a few hours during the morning. The heaviest rain should pass north and west of western Mass, but our area may still pick up 1-2 inches in a short time, leading to isolated flooding in poor drainage areas. Steady rain moves out in the morning, but occasional showers and downpours will be around much of the day. There is also the chance for thunderstorms. Expect a tropical feel outside for sure!
Temperatures warm back to the middle and a few upper 80s Friday with some breaks of sun. Humidity remains quite high to wrap up the week and most of the day looks rain-free with only a few isolated showers or storms possible. Wet weather chances increase a bit Saturday as an upper level low lingers to our west.
Henri, set to become a hurricane continues to trend westward with its track. This tropical system will likely bring a high threat of rip currents and rough seas to the New England coast, but may also bring unsettled weather as well. For now, scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking more likely for Sunday due to the current upper level set up, but may not be directly from the tropical system. Humidity remains high, so downpours will be likely.
Drier weather is looking a bit more likely early next week with some break in humidity as well. Temperatures return to the 80s starting Tuesday.
(1) comment
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
