SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It is a tropical start out there this morning with temps and dew points near 70. You can certainly feel the air. However, we have a nice chance on the way. In fact, we will feel the chance as the day goes with a cold front moving through. It will turn cooler and less humid with dew points falling!
A cold front will slowly move across New England today. We will see a lot of clouds with showers, downpours and maybe a rumble of thunder this afternoon, although we are not expecting severe weather. Showers will end this evening, by then temperatures will be down into the 60's with dew points into the 50's.
Skies clear tonight as the cooler, drier air continues to move in. By morning temperatures will be down into the 40's!
High pressure builds in for the rest of the week bringing beautiful conditions back to western Mass. Temperatures will top off in the 70's tomorrow and lower 80s Thursday and Friday, but dew points get back to the refreshing range. Lots of sunshine is expected all three days.
A subtropical ridge will begin building back across the Southeast coast n time for the weekend, pumping in higher temperatures and higher humidity toward New England. A classic summer-like pattern is expected for the weekend with warm, muggy conditions. Temps in the 80's with dew points in the 60's. There may be an isolated shower or storm, but we are not expecting much so your outdoor plans should go off without much of a problem.
