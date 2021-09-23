SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon and evening will remain warm, breezy and humid. It's down right balmy out there, with a gusty breeze out of the south. Spotty showers will continue to quickly move through, out ahead of strong cold front to our west. In between the showers we'll see some sunshine as well, keeping temperatures near 80 for the rest of the afternoon. In will feel more like early August.
The strong southerly flow will remain in place across New England into tonight, thanks to low pressure to our west and high pressure to our east. The front will inch closer tonight will bring us heavy rain and thunder by early tomorrow morning. Overnight lows stay near 70.
The front has been slow-moving and has the potential to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to western Mass. We have a marginal, or low-end severe risk tomorrow, mainly in the morning, with damaging wind gusts as the main concern. (1 on the scale from 1 to 5) Tomorrow begins, humid and breezy with a line of downpours and storms moving through western Mass early in the morning. The front looks to push east by lunch-time and it will turn cooler and much less humid, behind the front, in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the 60's. There may be a left over shower or two, but the bulk of the rain will be over. You'll need the jacket again by later tomorrow afternoon.
The front stalls along the shore-line Saturday morning with low pressure forming along it. This will keep patchy clouds around for western Mass, but the rain will likely stay east. It will be drier and more September-like Saturday with highs near 70. A secondary cold front swings through Saturday evening kicking low pressure out-to-sea.
Sunday and Monday look fall-like, however a lot of cold air in the upper levels may allow a for clouds and a few spotty showers to form, but we should see plenty of sunshine too. Showers should be very isolated. Our next shot at showers comes Tuesday as we turn a little warmer, followed by cooler, drier conditions for mid-week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
