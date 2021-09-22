SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will remain mostly cloudy, warm and humid! Fall arrives this afternoon at 3:21pm, but it will feel more like summer-time with a tropical feel out there. With high pressure off shore and a strong low and cold front to our west, our wind flow will remain out of the south. This will keep us humid, warm and unsettled with highs in the middle to upper 70s and dew points well into the 60s. Scattered showers will be around off and on and a healthy south-southeast breeze will pick up later today.
It will remain warm and tropical overnight with temperatures only falling into the 60's. There will still be some spotty showers around, along with a healthy southerly breeze. If the wind settles down we may see some patchy fog.
Warm and humid weather continues tomorrow as the front continues creeping eastward. It will remain very humid with occasional showers and even a stray thunderstorm. A period of heavier rain will come through with the front sometime Friday. There are still some timing issues, but most likely the morning with even some thunderstorms. A storm or two could be on the strong to severe side with isolated gusty winds. Isolated flooding is possible, although highly unlikely a small tornado can't totally be ruled out. Rain will likely taper off in the afternoon.
Saturday is a bit of wild card. It all comes down to how quickly the front moves east, away from western Mass. High pressure to our west will slowly build in. So we may start damp and muggy, but it looks as though we dry out with lower humidity levels throughout the day and we should end up very comfortable by Saturday evening with dew points falling from the 60's into the 40's. Low pressure forming along the front may slow the progress of the front, if this is the case then we stay damp and muggy. Stay tuned, things will become more in focus over the next day or so.
An upper level low will move over northern New England Sunday and Monday, bringing cooler, drier air in. There may be a spot shower Sunday, but we will see mainly dry weather with a decent amount of sunshine. Highs will top off near 70 with dew points in the 40's.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
