SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tropical Storm Fay has formed and will make its way to New England by Friday night. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for all of western Mass and all of southern New England from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.
For tonight, skies begin mostly clear with any showers diminishing around sunset. We remain very muggy and warm with lows near 70. Clouds increase overnight and Friday begins mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms get going in the afternoon and become more likely by the evening. Downpours are likely and the thunderstorm threat is low, but possible. There is also a severe weather threat for an isolated storm with damaging wind gusts or a tornado.
Heavy rain will be most likely overnight Friday into Saturday morning with 1 to 3 inches possible, which could cause isolated flash flooding. We turn breezy Saturday as the storm moves north and some gusts may top 20 or 30 mph at times. Heavy rain should taper off close to sunrise Saturday, then the sun may break out a bit, warming us into the middle 80s. We remain very humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.
Sunday looks breezy, warm and humid with highs back to the upper 80s. A cold front may spark spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Monday will be a bit cooler and less humid, but another front could spark a shower or storm late in the day. Tuesday looks nicer with sunshine and lower humidity, then temps and humidity climb again toward the end of the week.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.