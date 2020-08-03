SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
**Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, & Berkshire Counties until further notice…
*A Flash Flood Watch in effect for Berkshire, Hampshire, Hamden & Franklin Counties from Noon Tuesday to 8am Wednesday…
Isaias remains a strong tropical storm off the South Carolina coast today and may re-strengthen to a category 1 hurricane before making landfall near Myrtle Beach, SC later tonight/overnight.
Our weather remains quiet this afternoon and evening with scattered clouds and very warm temperatures. Clouds increase later this evening and tonight along with rising humidity. A few showers are possible after midnight through sunrise Tuesday and rain may be heavy.
Tuesday begins warm and very humid with a chance for showers. Scattered rain is likely on and off throughout the day along with an occasional thunderstorm in the afternoon. Temperatures hold in the 70s for most with increasing wind into the evening.
Details: The track of Isaias has trended a bit farther West, meaning our forecast changes a bit. For the Pioneer Valley, wind may be a bit stronger with sustained wind rising to 25-35mph and gusts reaching 50mph by Tuesday evening and night as the storm approaches. Rainfall amounts look a bit lighter with the valley getting a half inch to 2 inches of rain, while Berkshire County may see 2-4 inches with isolated higher amounts. Flash flooding will be possible for everyone, due to the threat of imbedded thunderstorms, which would bring isolated higher amounts of rain.
A tornado threat is also a concern for Tuesday afternoon and evening on the eastern side of the tropical storm, which includes most of southern New England.
Overall, the brunt of the storm will impact western Mass Tuesday evening and early night, with conditions improving overnight. The storm will be well out of our area by sunrise Wednesday!
The remainder of the week looks to be dominated by high pressure, which will give us good sunshine, lower humidity and light breezes. Temperatures in the lower to middle 80s are on tap to end the week, then we turn warmer over the weekend.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
