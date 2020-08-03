SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nasty storms moved through western Mass. yesterday with possibly multiple tornadoes. There were lots of reports of storm damage in Sandisfield, Tolland and Blandford as this storm moved through, but now our attention turns to Isaias.
***Tropical Storm Watch in Effect for Western Massachusetts***
We have no weather issues expected today although it will be warm and humid with highs around 90 and dew points dropping a bit, into the 60s; but still muggy. We will see lost of sunshine with scattered clouds that increase later in the day as Isaias moves up the East Coast.
Tropical Storm Isaias is just under hurricane strength as of 5am this morning with winds up to 70mph, but has shown signs of organization overnight. The track of the storm will keep it just off the Florida coast and it moves to northern South Carolina by early tomorrow morning-possibly making landfall around near Myrtle Beach. The storm stays over land and quickly moves to New England, bringing a swath of heavy rain through tomorrow afternoon and evening, especially Springfield and points west.
As Isaias approaches, sustained wind will increase, and will be near tropical storm strength for western Mass. Sustained wind of 10-20mph starts tomorrow afternoon and peaks overnight with some 20-30mph wind possible and gusts to 40mph. It will remain windy on Wedneday as Isaias moves away. Rain amounts are still tricky, but late tomorrow into tomorrow night western Mass could pick up 1-3 inches with some higher amounts over Berkshire County. Flooding will certainly be possible Tuesday night and overnight in Berkshire County where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for tomorrow into Wednesday morning.
High pressure quickly takes over, clearing us out Wednesday and bringing in lower humidity and comfortable temps for the rest of the week!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.