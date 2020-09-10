SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Make sure you have the umbrella ready to go today. Showers, downpours and a few thunderstorms will be moving in and out throughout the day.
Low pressure will track to out south and a cold front will be approaching from the later today, giving us a chance for some much-needed rainfall. Scattered showers are developing and will be on and off throughout the day. Thunderstorm chances increase this afternoon as well, but nothing severe is expected. Heavy rainfall is possible with dew points up around 70 and that could cause some localized street flooding. Temperatures top off in the middle to upper 70s with a tropical feel to the air.
The cold front will move east, out-to-sea tonight, bringing an end to showers and storms from northwest to southeast by midnight or so. High pressure begins building in, allowing for skies to clear out tomorrow morning. Dew points and temperatures drop into the upper 50s by morning and dew points continue to drop throughout the day. Tomorrow looks nice with a gusty breeze, lots of sunshine, and highs in the 70s.
High pressure moves overhead Saturday, giving us a fall feel to start the weekend. Early morning temperatures look to dip into the 40s, then we climb back to the low 70s in the afternoon. A perfect outdoor day! However, things will go downhill on Sunday with showers returning in the afternoon and night. Another soaking rain is possible, but most of Sunday may end up dry with things looking to hold off until later on the day. The bulk of the rain may come in at night. Behind a cold front, we clear out and dry out with another taste of fall to kick off back to school week.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
