SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A strong cold front is moving south through our area tonight. We will see a period of patchy clouds, but no wet weather is expected. As the front comes through, wind will shift to the northwest and increase, ushering in colder air. Skies clear back out and temperatures plummet into the upper teens and low 20s. With wind gusts to 20-30mph at times, wind chills will dive into the teens and single digits!
It will be a frigid start Saturday morning with temperatures around 20, but it will feel more like 5-10 degrees. Arctic high pressure will build in, giving us a mainly sunny day, but we stay blustery with occasional north wind gusts to 20-25 mph. Highs reach the 20s to low 30s, but wind chills will hover in the teens and 20s most of the day.
Wind lightens Saturday night and temperatures should drop fast with a mostly clear sky. Lows hit the teens for most, possibly approaching records. High clouds increase overnight and Sunday morning ahead of low pressure off the Carolina coast. Skies turn cloudy by the afternoon, but the day remains dry and chilly with highs around 40.
By Sunday night and Monday morning, we will have cold high pressure to our northeast and a coastal storm to our southeast. There is a chance for very light precipitation to spread across western Mass overnight into Monday morning. With temperatures around and slightly below freezing (especially in the hills), freezing rain/drizzle may occur. This would make for a slippery or messy morning commute. At the moment, not a lot of ice is expected, but only trace amounts can cause travel issues.
Rain showers continue Monday on and off as low pressure passes to our east. As temps fall Monday night, some mixing with snow and sleet is possible through Tuesday morning. Tuesday will turn a bit milder in the afternoon with drying conditions. On Wednesday, another coastal low passes farther off the coast, so our weather looks quiet and cool. We turn blustery Thursday ahead of our next cold front, which may bring rain showers or a light wintry mix to the area Friday.
