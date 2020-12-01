SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
An upper level low continues to spin to our northwest, keeping patchy clouds and gusty breezes around today. A few rain showers and high terrain snow showers are possible through this evening. Southwest breezes will gust to 20-25mph early, then we keep a healthy breeze overnight. Expect partly cloudy skies and colder temperatures with lows dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Low pressure will influence our weather for another day, keeping skies partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday with a slight risk for a rain or snow shower. It will be a colder day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Southwest wind will be lighter than today, but still around 10mph, which will keep wind chills in the 20s early, then 30s most of the day.
Finally, low pressure exits into Canada and surface high pressure builds to our south on Thursday, bringing nicer weather. We will see good sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.
Our weather pattern in general remains fairly cool and unsettled moving through the first week or so of December. Our next storm system looks to impact southern New England this weekend. Another potent low will move in from the south or southwest, bringing clouds Friday and showers by Friday night. At this point, it looks warm enough for rain Saturday and we could also see another round of gusty wind.
Colder air coming in behind the system may allow rain to change to snow in the high terrain Saturday night into Sunday morning, but it doesn’t look like much for now. Something to watch. Our weather turns dry and colder early next week behind this storm.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
