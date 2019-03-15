SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a warm front passed through early this afternoon and the sun came out, temperatures soared into the 60s across western Mass! It’s breezy, but a very mild day and a sure taste of spring!
Clouds increase again this evening with spotty showers possible through midnight. Temperatures will slowly fall back through the 50s, so we stay mild early tonight. A cold front will pass by overnight and skies will gradually become mostly clear. Colder air will roll in and temperatures should be down to the upper 30s by sunrise.
Dry weather returns for the weekend, but behind our departing storm system will be gusty wind for Saturday. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are likely throughout the day. Expect a good amount of sunshine with patchy afternoon clouds and highs in the middle 40s for most.
In the upper levels, a broad trough takes hold over the Northeast, keeping us in below normal temperatures through early next week. We are still breezy Sunday, though not as gusty and temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees. Monday and Tuesday are looking dry and quiet, just chilly with highs in the low 40s and overnight temps in the teens.
Spring arrives on Wednesday and temperatures actually look to climb to near normal with a good amount of sunshine around thanks to surface high pressure. There’s a slight chance for a few showers by Thursday as a weak system passes to our north, then dry weather returns for Friday with moderating temperatures.
