SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -A line of strong to severe thunderstorms brought spotty damage to the lower valley this afternoon. Reports of small hail and even thundersnow were received from the valley to the Berkshires!
The storms are now out of our area and the Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been canceled. A few rain and snow showers may linger this evening and early tonight.
Much colder air continues to build into western Mass and tonight, temperatures fall into the 20s and low 30s! Freeze warnings are up for Hartford, since their growing season has begun. Ours doesn’t start until May. Wind chills may fall to the teens and low 20s by sunrise.
An upper level low will keep New England quite chilly Thursday with highs in the 40s. Gusty breezes continue and in the afternoon some may top 40mph. Expect a mostly dry day, however a few rain or snow showers can’t be totally ruled out.
As the upper low moves away, our temperatures will be easing up for the end of the week. Friday is looking dry and mostly sunny thanks to building surface high pressure. We remain blustery, but temperatures get into the middle and upper 50s. By Saturday, our highs get back to near 70 with a lighter breeze.
This weekend is looking 50/50 with a coastal storm set to bring rain and a healthy breeze Sunday. Following this storm system, temperatures will slowly climb through midweek with highs getting into the 70s to wrap up April.
