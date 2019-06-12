SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A gorgeous day for western Mass! This afternoon we saw a sunny sky help bring temperatures into the middle and upper 70s. Dry air is in place with dew points in the 40s and a good southerly breeze adds a nice feel to the day. However, if you suffer from grass pollen-it has reached very high levels today!
This evening, we remain dry and quiet with a continued breeze and mostly clear skies. High, thin clouds gradually build tonight and overnight, but we still get cool with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies turn cloudy closer to sunrise and rain should move in around and after 8am.
Thursday will be a very different weather day as we deal with rain, a gusty breeze and unseasonably cool temperatures. A widespread, soaking rain will arrive close to 8am and linger into the middle afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times and up to a half inch is looking likely. Temperatures get stuck in the 50s for just about everyone thanks to overcast skies and a strong northeast wind flow.
Low pressure will quickly move up the coast Thursday, allowing rain to move out of western Mass by the evening. A few spotty showers are still possible Thursday night, but dry weather should prevail. Our weather remains unsettled Friday as a mid to upper level low spins to our north. We will have a gusty west breeze with temperatures in the low 70s. Some breaks of sun are likely, but a few showers are possible as well-especially in the hill towns.
Cool and dry to start off the weekend with morning temps near 50 Saturday morning. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with sunshine and clouds and highs nearing 80 with low humidity. From Sunday through mid-week things look to change with unsettled weather, higher humidity and warm temperatures. Showers are possible Sunday and Monday, then a few may linger Tuesday.
