SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Once a cold front passed through western Mass this afternoon, we saw a decrease in clouds along with a nice northerly breeze. Dew points continue to lower this evening as high pressure builds and we turn quite cool with temperatures falling back into the lower and middle 50s by sunrise. A little fog is possible in the usual spots.
Monday looks like a top 10 weather day with highs in the lower to middle 80s, sunny skies and low dew points in the upper 40s and low 50s. A fantastic day on the way, but don’t forget the sunscreen!
While this week begins and ends with beautiful weather, the mid-week weather isn’t looking too pleasant. With a trough digging through the Great Lakes region into the Northeast, we will have a three day stretch of unsettled, humid weather.
A warm front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a thunderstorm on Tuesday with dew points climbing back to the middle and upper 60s. Wednesday will also be very humid with dew points near 70. An approaching cold front will bring a better chance for showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. Some stronger storms with heavy rain are possible. Another cold front will come through Thursday, keeping the risk for showers and thunderstorms going.
Our weather in western Mass looks to improve on Friday as a trough finally moves over New England. Shower chances should continue farther east, but dry weather returns for the valley. Humidity levels will drop Friday and stay low over the weekend. For now, the weekend is looking fantastic as milder air rolls in. We will have an upper low passing to our north, which will keep some clouds around, but we look rain-free at this point.
