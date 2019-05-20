SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- *A Severe Thunderstorm Watch from this afternoon has been CANCELED for western Mass.
A cold front will move east this evening, bringing a quick end to any showers or storms. Skies clear out tonight and overnight lows fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. Humidity will continue to fall as well and we get back to a cooler, dry air mass for Tuesday.
Tuesday will be a windy day for western Mass as northwest gusts hit the 20-30mph range and occasionally higher. High pressure will build, bringing sunshine back in force and dew points in the 30s. Temperatures will also be cooler with highs in the 60s. Winds subside in the evening and Tuesday night will get cool with temps falling into the middle 40s by dawn Wednesday.
Dry weather continues mid-week with less wind for Wednesday along with highs back to around 70. Clouds build Thursday ahead of our next system, which will be quick moving. Showers are possible Thursday night and overnight and rain should clear out by early Friday morning. Friday looks dry with a mix of clouds and sun and highs again around 70.
Warmer temps on the way for the weekend-especially in the Southeast-where a heat wave of extreme temps is setting up for the final days of May. For western Mass, we will start seasonable Saturday with sun and clouds. A cold front will bring a few showers Saturday night, then we go dry for Sunday and Memorial Day with highs around 80 both days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.