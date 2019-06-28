SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our final day of highs in the upper 80s to low 90s... We’ve got some changes heading into the weekend.
This evening remains dry and warm with a light breeze and mostly clear sky. Perfect for going to see some fireworks. Humidity will be moderate this evening, then increase overnight along with cloud cover. Well after midnight, scattered showers will be moving into New England and some may move through western Mass-mainly north of the Mass Pike. Heavy downpours and even a weak thunderstorm are possible.
Saturday will begin with a lot of clouds and a chance for showers. Expect a much more humid day with highs climbing into the lower and middle 80s. A cold front will be moving through western Mass in the afternoon and scattered showers and thunderstorms will flare up. There is a risk for some storms to become severe with damaging wind gusts being the main threat, but also hail is possible. Heavy rain is likely in anything that comes through. Most of the storms should be done by 6pm or so, but a shower or two may linger through 8 or 9pm.
Showers and thunderstorms are back for Sunday as an upper low passes to our northeast and brings a potent disturbance through. Hail is the biggest concern for Sunday’s storms, but there is a low chance for an isolated severe storm with large hail and damaging wind. It will be a much less humid day with highs in the 70s.
We go back to pleasant weather next week with sunshine, warm temps and low humidity on tap for Monday. A weak front will bring a chance for showers Monday night into Tuesday morning, but it isn’t looking like much. Sun and clouds are expected through mid-week with rising temps. Highs may hit 90 on the 4th with a bit more humidity and shower chances return by Friday.
