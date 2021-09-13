SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a nice weekend for sure. We started off cool and comfortable on Saturday, however you could fee the humidity building in yesterday with temperatures reaching into the lower 80's. A cold front brought some of us showers and storms this morning, but rain has moved out and clouds will give way to sunshine later this morning as drier air from Canada moves in.
Temperatures today will reach into the mid to upper 70's with dew points falling into the 50's. There will be a gusty breeze out of the Northwest as well. It will make for a fine afternoon.
Tonight will be cool and comfortable with temperatures down into the 50's with some patchy fog developing towards dawn. You'll be able to keep the ACs and fans off.
Tomorrow will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with dew points creeping up late in the day. A warm front will approach late in the day with the chance of a few showers tomorrow evening into tomorrow night. This will keep overnight temperatures up, mainly in the 60's.
Wednesday will become warm and humid. It will feel more like mid-summer. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 80's with dew points well into the 60's. A cold front will approach late in the day with a round of showers and storms. A few storms could be on the strong to severe. The storm prediction center places western Mass under a "slight" risk for severe, 2 on the SPC scale from 1 to 5.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
