SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's still rather muggy out there now but today will be a less humid day, a shower or two is still possible as low-pressure passes to our east. We will see patchy clouds mixing with sunshine along with a northeasterly breeze. Temperatures will top off in the low to middle 80's as dew points slide into the 50's later today.
A zonal flow of the jet stream will continue for the next several days, which will send weak disturbances through southern New England. Rain chances are low today through Friday but a spot shower or storm is still possible.
An upper level ridge begins to build into the northeast over the weekend, bringing in warmer, more humid air. Scattered late-day showers and thunderstorms look possible both Saturday and Sunday. We will also get some sun in the mix-especially which will bring temps well into the mid to upper 80s.
