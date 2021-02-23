SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We managed to hit 40 today before the clouds rolled in and this afternoon rain and snow showers are moving through.
Showers will end early this evening and most surfaces should dry out before falling below freezing, so there will only be a few icy spots here and there. Temps will cool into the 20's overnight with partial clearing.
Tomorrow will be the pick of the week as we spend the day ahead of a cold front. Mild air takes over and temperatures max out in the 40s-with a town or two flirting with 50. Skies look partly to mostly cloudy and we could have a a few southwest wind gusts to 20mph. A cold front will come through tomorrow night with more clouds and a quick shower.
Behind this front it turns colder for the end of the week. We should have plenty of sunshine with temperatures returning to the 30s for highs and teens for lows both Thursday and Friday nights. Thursday looks blustery with some 20-30mph gusts, so it will feel quite cold, however that strong late February sun sure will help! Friday will be chilly, but with less wind. Temps will top off in the mid to upper 30's again.
Our next storm system looks to impact southern New England on Saturday. Right now, this looks like a mainly rain event with highs nearing 40, but it may start as snow at the onset, especially across the high terrain. Sunday, the last day of February, looks to be the better of the two weekend days as we dry out with some sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures.
