SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass saw some showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon today that brought very heavy rain to many. These were short-lived and for the remainder of the afternoon, there’s only a slight risk for another shower or storm. Eastern Mass continues to deal with severe weather this afternoon and evening.
Tonight, a cold front will gradually move offshore and western Mass turns less humid and a bit cooler. Skies remain mostly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows fall into the low to middle 60s for most.
Tuesday remains unsettled as an upper level low passes across New England. We will start with good sunshine in the morning along with less muggy air. In the afternoon, showers and a few thunderstorms will pop up, bringing isolated rain and even some lightning and small hail. Daytime highs only make it into the 70s in the Berkshires and hill towns, but should get to normal in the valley.
High pressure builds to our north Wednesday, keeping our weather dry and fairly comfortable. Temperatures will get into the low 80s with dew points holding in the upper 50s, which is a lot more comfortable than it’s been in recent days. Thursday will feature more clouds, but dry, seasonable weather continues.
Our next chance for rain comes Friday as a warm lifts to the north. We turn humid and stormy with scattered wet weather looking likely. Our forecast turns hot and humid for the weekend as an upper level ridge builds into the East and a cold front lingers north of New England. Temps this weekend may hit 90s with only a low risk for an isolated storm. The heat may carry into early next week.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.