SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’ve seen a cloudy, cool day with a sprinkle here and there, especially in the hills. The chance for a shower or drizzle continues overnight into Wednesday morning. Most of the night will stay dry and cloudy with temperatures returning to the upper 40s and low 50s.
Wednesday will be a milder day with temperatures climbing into the 60s along with slightly higher dew points as well. Once again, we have many clouds to deal with and maybe some occasional breaks of sunshine. Shower chances increase Wednesday evening and night with more on the way for Thursday.
A warm front approaches Wednesday night, keeping our weather mild and unsettled. Temperatures Wednesday night only fall into the middle and upper 50s with occasional showers. We will be warm Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 60s ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect a breezy day with stronger wind coming in the overnight hours with our front. Scattered showers will be on and off most of the day-including trick or treating time.
A strong cold front will swing through western Mass Thursday night with periods of heavy rain and strong to damaging wind gusts. Southerly wind may gust 30-40mph Thursday night, then wind will shift out of the west Friday and gust back to 40mph. Some higher gusts can’t be ruled out. Isolated power outages are possible from the storm. Most of the 1-2” of rain we are expecting will fall during the overnight hours into very early Friday morning. Since the rain is falling over a short period of time, some isolated, minor flooding could occur.
We dry out fast on Friday as rain exits in the morning. Westerly wind stays gusty throughout the day and morning temps in the 60s fall back to the lower 50s by the afternoon. Dry weather takes over for the weekend, but a trough over the Northeast will keep things cool. Highs Saturday to Monday look to stay in the lower and middle 50s followed by a few cold, frosty nights. Lows from Saturday morning to Monday morning may fall into the 20s.
