SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While dew points ran in the 50s this afternoon we will see more humid conditions working in as we head into Sunday and lasting into the beginning of the new work week.
Tonight we feature mostly cloudy skies with some areas of fog possible. There will be the chance for a sprinkle but many of us should remain dry. It will be a mild night as lows drop back into the lower 60s.
Humidity levels rise Sunday with dew points returning to the 60s. We see clouds in the morning and a slight risk for a shower, with some breaks of sun possible in the afternoon. Temperatures should rise into the low 80s after the sun comes out. An upper level disturbance passes Monday with a chance for spotty showers or an isolated thunderstorm. It won’t be a washout and we remain warm and muggy.
We have a shot at seeing some heavier, soaking rains mid-week with a strong cold front tapping into Atlantic moisture. There’s still question on the timing of the front, but it’s looking like late Tuesday evening or night as a start time, with rain likely on Wednesday before ending Thursday morning. We turn breezy and cooler Thursday with falling humidity. The end of the week looks dry and fall-like with highs returning to the 60s.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
