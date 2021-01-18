SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A passing cold front and upper level disturbance brought rain and snow showers to western Mass this afternoon. Some minor snow accumulation has been seen in the hill towns and Berkshires with up to 2 inches in spots. Across the valley, we’ve seen mostly light rain showers, but a few flurries are possible early.
Behind this front, skies will gradually clear out tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s with a lingering breeze out of the west.
Tuesday will be a chillier day with highs in the lower 30s for the Berkshires and middle to upper 30s in the valley. Breezes will be lighter with a west wind around 5-10mph. Another upper level disturbance will bring in patchy cloud cover along with a few flurries and snow showers for the Berkshires.
Our weather pattern this week remains fairly quiet, but seasonably cold. High temperatures will dip to around freezing mid to late week and again this weekend along with some gusty breezes. We’ve got several disturbances moving through, producing flurry and snow shower chances, but overall, moisture looks limited. Some minor accumulations will be possible Wednesday and Thursday night with these systems.
The weekend is trending dry for now, but cold with highs in the 20s to low 30s. Strengthening low pressure northeast of Maine and building high pressure will keep us breezy with wind chills in the teens and single digits. Saturday night, wind chills may fall well below 0 in the hills-something to watch. Building high pressure looks to bring good sunshine our way at least.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.