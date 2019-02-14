SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures this evening will drop back into the lower 30s, allowing for snow and slush to refreeze and black ice to form from earlier melting. High clouds increase this evening and skies turn overcast overnight. Lows drop into the 20s to low 30s early, then temps steady out through sunrise.
A warm front will approach western Mass in the morning with a few rain and snow showers. Snow showers are more likely north of the Pike and into the upper valley and hills. Accumulations should stay at a half inch or less. Temperatures warm into the 40s quickly and top off in the 40s to low 50s by the early afternoon! Scattered showers will be on and off most of the day until a cold front passes in the evening. Expect a healthy southerly breeze throughout the day as well.
Showers end Friday night and cooler, drier air rolls back into New England for the weekend. We begin in the upper 20s Saturday morning with patchy clouds, then more sun and highs in the middle to upper 30s return for the afternoon. We keep mostly clear skies into Sunday afternoon, then high, thin clouds increase.
There’s a low chance for some flurries on President’s Day, but most of the snow showers with a passing low pressure will stay well to our south. Otherwise, Monday is looking dry and colder with high temps closer to freezing. High pressure returns Tuesday with some sunshine and continued cold temps.
Our next wet weather chance comes in for Wednesday and Thursday with most of the precip looking to arrive Wednesday evening or night and exit Thursday morning. With high pressure back to our north, temperatures should be cold enough for snow to start, but then a change to a wintery mix is possible. This system is still a week away, so the forecast will likely change. Stay tuned!
