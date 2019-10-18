SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Much calmer today compared to the last few days as the strong bomb cyclone finally weakens its grip on New England.
This morning is starting off in the 40s with some clouds. The further into the day we get, the more sunshine western Mass will see. Highs will only top out in the middle 50s. There will be a nice breeze throughout the afternoon, possibly gusting up to 25 mph.
Friday night football games will be on the chillier side. Kickoff temperatures will be in the 40s.
It will be a cold start to Saturday. Widespread frost is possible as temperatures dip into the upper 20s and low 30s. You may want to cover your mums or bring them inside.
There is a FROST ADVISORY for Tolland, Windham, and Hartford County, Connecticut for Saturday morning as their growing season will likely end this weekend.
Saturday will be a quiet day and weekend with light to calm breezes lasting out through Sunday night. Dry weather will also persist into Sunday, which could again begin frosty with temps around freezing.
There is a "potential tropical cyclone" being watched closely by the National Hurricane Center, currently churning in the Gulf of Mexico. While not named yet, it looks to bring some impacts to the Big Bend of Florida before moving into the Southeast. As it moves back into the Atlantic, tropical moisture may get drawn back into the area as a cold front pulls it in.
