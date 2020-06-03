SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -
Rain chances continue into the evening with a slight risk for an isolated shower or downpour. A rumble of thunder is possible too, mainly before 8pm.
Tonight, clouds will diminish and fair skies continue into Thursday morning. Some areas of fog are possible and it will feel a bit muggy with lows in the middle to upper 50s.
Thursday will feel like summer across western Mass with a mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures. Highs should hit low to middle 80s for most with some upper 80s possible in the Pioneer Valley. Expect westerly wind at 5 to 15mph and dew points in the 50s-which is fairly comfortable. High, thin clouds will increase later in the afternoon and evening ahead of our next storm system.
Clouds build Thursday night and humidity rises ahead of our next system. A few showers are possible overnight into Friday morning, then skies turn partly cloudy. Friday looks warm and humid with highs in the middle to possible upper 80s with dew points in the 60s. A pop up shower or thunderstorm is possible Friday throughout the afternoon, but it’s a low risk at this point. A better chance for showers and storms will come with the cold front Saturday morning. The timing of the front will determine our severe risk… morning we look ok, but if it holds off until the afternoon, severe weather is more likely here.
An upper level trough moves over New England Sunday, bringing in cooler temperatures with highs back to the 70s. A shower can’t be ruled out and patchy clouds will mix with sun. We remain seasonable into early next week with highs in the 70s to near 80 by Tuesday. Skies look mainly clear with a few fair-weather clouds and low humidity thanks to surface high pressure. We turn more unsettled mid-week.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.