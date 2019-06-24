SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another perfect summer day for western Mass with toasty temps and sunshine! We do have some changes on tap for Tuesday as our next round of rain rolls in.
This evening will remain dry and quiet with increasing clouds and humidity. Temperatures will fall into the 60s through dawn and it will be a muggy start to Tuesday morning.
Scattered showers get going Tuesday morning as a warm front comes into our area. It will get oppressively humid with dew points climbing to around 70 and temperatures into the middle 70s. Skies remain overcast into the afternoon, then with an approaching cold front and low pressure, scattered downpours and a thunderstorm or two develop. Nothing severe is expected.
A ridge of high pressure building into the Plains this week will bring big summer heat to most of the US. Here in New England, temperatures should hit middle to upper 80s from Wednesday to Friday, but there is a chance a few cities reach 90. Nighttime temperatures should fall to the lower 60s each night with slight to moderate humidity. As far as our weather, it’s looking fairly quiet, but there will be a few low chances for spotty showers or a thunderstorm.
An upper low lingering over Hudson’s Bay will finally get kicked southeast over the weekend. This low will help bring a cold front through Saturday evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Once the front is through, we get a shot of less-humid and cooler air for Sunday and Monday. The upper low will be off the coast Sunday, bringing in more of a breeze and seasonable temps. Some isolated showers or thunderstorms may be around as well.
