SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Skies stay cloudy this evening and tonight with a slight risk for a spot shower or a few sprinkles. High pressure to our east is still keeping us mainly dry, but that will change Wednesday.
Humid and warm overnight with lows falling into the middle and upper 60s. A shower is possible through sunrise, but most will see dry weather continue.
High pressure continues moving away from New England on Wednesday, which will allow a warm front to move through our area. Dew points will get higher and end up around 70, which will make the day feel pretty uncomfortable. Temperatures climb into the lower 80s for most and possibly mid-80s if we can get any sun to break through. Scattered showers and a rumble of thunder become more likely in the afternoon and evening. Any showers that develop may bring heavy rainfall.
Remnants of Fred will approach our area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Showers are likely with pockets of heavy rain Thursday morning, then showers gradually taper off Thursday afternoon as the bulk of rain moves east. We have a low risk for excessive rain that may lead to flash flooding in western Mass. Rain totals are still tricky, but may exceed an inch in many spots.
Friday may end up mostly dry, though a few showers and storms are still possible as the day heats up. Remnants of Fred will move out of New England, but the tropical air mass lingers. Very humid Friday and this weekend with dew points around 70 each day. Temperatures trend warmer too with highs in the low to middle 80s Friday and Saturday. A few showers are possible here and there, but no washouts after Thursday. Temperatures may cool a bit Sunday with a backdoor cold front.
(1) comment
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.