SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As high pressure moves east of New England, a southerly wind flow will persist, keeping temperatures mild. Today most ended up in the middle to upper 50s under a sunny sky, which is near average for early November.
Tonight, temperatures should remain above freezing as southerly breezes continue and dew points climb a bit higher. Overnight lows dip to either side of 40 degrees under a clear sky.
Sunshine returns for Thursday with high pressure in control. It will be a warmer day as temperatures climb into the lower and middle 60s with a gusty south-southwest breeze. Wind gusts may get to 20mph at times during the day. High clouds will build Thursday evening with a passing upper level disturbance, but dry weather continues.
A stretch of warm, dry weather has begun across New England as a strong ridge of high pressure builds into the eastern US. A sub-tropical high will continue moving into the Mid-Atlantic over the weekend, bringing temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s for western Mass Saturday and Sunday. We may creep close to records, which are in the low 70s for Springfield. With very dry air in place, we will see a lot of clear sky over the weekend and with that, temperatures will turn chilly at night, but remain above freezing.
The stretch of warm weather continues into early next week for New England with temperatures in the upper 60s at least on Monday and Tuesday. Breezes increase Tuesday ahead of our next cold front, but the day looks warm and dry. Showers become possible by Wednesday, especially the second half of the day. Despite the rain, Veterans Day will be cloudy and mild with a gusty breeze.
