SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It felt more like August this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and dew points near 70. Any rain has stayed out of western Mass, but that won't be the case into Thursday.
A backdoor cold front (front coming in from the northeast or east instead of the traditional westerly direction) will bring much cooler conditions to the area for Thursday. Showers and downpours are likely midday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will struggle to get to 70.
Behind the showers, high pressure will push clouds out in time for The Big E opener. It's looking fantastic! We'll see quite a bit of sunshine with highs in the lower 70s. The overly oppressive mugginess is also out of here as dew points remain the 40s.
A system will bring clouds and perhaps a shower or storm on Saturday. Most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will reach into the middle to upper 70's. This system looks to move out for Sunday but it will be rather warm, however not to humid. Temperatures may reach into the low to mid 80s. Overall the first few days of The Big E are looking good!
