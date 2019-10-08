SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been an overcast day, and that kept temperatures a few degrees below-average. That's just the start of an unsettled, dreary, and cool pattern ahead.
Tonight, temperatures dip to the middle 40s. Clouds will be around but showers hold off until Wednesday afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 50s.
The coastal system continues to meander off shore through at least Friday. The chance for more widespread showers increases for Thursday and Friday.
With the storm trending a little farther away, rain totals for the next few days will only be about .5" to 2". The Cape, Islands, and southeastern Mass will see the brunt of the storm -- strong, gale-force wind and heavy rain.
Much of the weekend will be salvageable, as the nor'easter will drift east and weaken in time for Saturday.
A weak cold front will move through Saturday night with a shower or two, helping to kick the storm out to sea.
Columbus Day is looking mostly sunny with temperatures returning to the 60s.
