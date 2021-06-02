SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a pleasant afternoon clouds will increase tonight ahead of an approaching warm front that will bring an unsettled end to the week. The heat and humidity will build in this weekend and stick around through the middle of next week.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and a bit milder overnight with temperatures in the 50's to near 60. There may be a shower or two around, but low pressure moving in from the southwest will bring us a better shot at showers tomorrow. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. A few showers may bring heavy rain, but severe weather is not expected. Expect a cooler, but muggier day with dew points climbing into the 60s and highs near 70.
Showers and a few storms linger Thursday night into Friday. Friday looks brighter and warmer with a muggy feel sticking around. Temps look to reach near 80. Most of the day it will not be raining, but it remains unsettled.
The heat builds in over the weekend with some humidity too. A building Bermuda high pressure system off the Southeast coast will bring in mid-summer heat and some humidity too. Temperatures may reach into the 90s from Sunday through the middle of next week. We may have our first heat wave of the season. (Three plus days in a row of 90 or warmer temps)
