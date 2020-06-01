SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - June began with us tying a record low this morning at Westover as temperatures fell into the mid-30s! It’s been a cool day with a gusty breeze and temperatures in the 60s. A few light showers and sprinkles have been around along with patchy clouds from an upper level disturbance passing by.
Weak high pressure will build back in this evening, allowing for some clearing and lighter wind. Temperatures won’t be nearly as chilly tonight with lows falling into the lower and middle 40s.
A warm front approaches western Mass Tuesday, bringing in more cloud cover. Temperatures climb into the lower and middle 70s for most with a good southwesterly breeze. Most of the day is dry, but shower chances increase toward evening with some light, scattered showers possible. Spotty showers continue Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
Wednesday will be a bit humid and warmer with highs hitting middle to upper 70s ahead of a cold front. The day looks to start rain-free with some breaks of sunshine around, then scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon and evening. Some brief downpours are possible along with some thunder. At this point, severe weather looks unlikely.
Dry air returns Thursday and we look warm and mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s-nice! It will be a bit breezy with westerly wind gusting to 25 mph at times. Another cold front will approach New England Friday, bringing back warm, humid weather. Showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day and showers may continue into early Saturday. We look to dry out and cool into the 70s over the weekend.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
