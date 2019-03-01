SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a cold and mainly cloudy start this morning as low pressure passes well to our south. We may see a few flurries around to start the day but we should see some sun. especially this afternoon with highs back to the middle and upper 30s.
As we head into the weekend, our weather pattern remains busy. We’ve got two storms we are watching-one for late tonight into tomorrow and the other, Sunday night into Monday morning.
The first storm passes to our east tomorrow morning, bring us some accumulating snow. South of the Mass Pike has the best chance at seeing a couple of inches of accumulation. It will make for a snowy Saturday morning. Southeast Mass and southern CT will see most of the snow. Some spot in eastern Mass may see up to 8" of accumulation. Temperatures return to the upper 30s Tomorrow afternoon as the snow ends and we see a bit of sunshine. There may be a few flurries and snow showers around tomorrow evening that will not amount to much.
Coastal storm two will arrive Sunday evening. Sunday looks mostly dry with highs nearing 40 with increasing afternoon clouds. This storm will be stronger and should bring significant snow to the area. For western Mass, snow is most likely with the potential for some mixing through Monday morning. Snow may be heavy with this system and the Monday morning commute will be impacted. Stay tuned for more details over the next few days.
Behind the storm Monday, dry cold weather returns for much of next week. Temperatures will stay well below normal with sunshine. Highs will most likely stay in the 20s with overnight lows in the teens and single digits.
