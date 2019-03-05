SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
It’s been a cold, dry March day across western Mass with highs in the 20s and a wind chill in the teens for many. Clouds will build into our area this evening and early tonight as a weak front comes across New England. A few flurries will be possible, but chances are best in the hill towns. Little to no accumulation is expected.
It will be another very cold night with temperatures falling back to the upper single digits and low teens as skies clear. We do keep a breeze through sunrise, so expect it to feel a bit colder. Sunshine will be around again Wednesday morning, helping bring temperatures back to the 20s by Noon. Highs only get into the low and middle 20s in the valley with highs in the hills likely staying in the teens. Northwest breezes will get gusty at times with a few 30mph gusts throughout the day.
A few flurries will be possible again Wednesday evening in the hills and Berkshires as another weak disturbance rolls through-but overall, our dry, cold weather continues. On Thursday, wind should be a bit lighter, so early morning temps may approach 0 for many. Well below normal temps in the 20s will be the story for Thursday afternoon, but by Friday, temps begin to rebound.
We end the week dry with some good sunshine. Patchy clouds roll in Friday evening as a low will pass well to our south. Some flurries can’t be ruled out, but there’s a good chance we don’t see even that. High pressure will dominate for Saturday, bringing sunny skies and highs back to normal.
Our next storm system will move into the Great Lakes over the weekend, sending a warm and cold front into southern New England. Late Saturday night through Sunday morning, precipitation should begin as snow, then change to a wintry mix mid-morning, then to a chilly rain for the afternoon. Showers end Sunday night and temperatures stay near and slightly above normal for early next week.
