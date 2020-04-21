SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With a strong cold front now to our east, we continue to get colder this evening on a gusty west-northwest breeze. Any lingering rain or snow showers taper off and skies gradually clear this evening. Overnight, temperatures fall into the 20s and low 30s with wind chills dipping into the teens through Wednesday morning!
A cold late-April day on tap Wednesday with highs staying in the 40s. Wind will stay blustery throughout the day with gusts to 25-35mph, keeping wind chills in the 30s. We will see sun and clouds mixed with more clearing Wednesday evening as high pressure builds.
Our unseasonably cool weather pattern continues and we remain chilly through the end of the week. Thursday looks mainly dry with highs returning to the lower 50s with a lighter breeze. High clouds build in the afternoon and a few showers are possible Thursday night as low pressure passes to our south. This system should bring a period of rain overnight into midday Friday. Friday looks raw with highs in the 40s along with a northeasterly breeze. There’s even a low chance for some wet snow to mix in across the high terrain!
Our weekend begins nice with Saturday looking like the nicest day of the week. Highs return to around 60-which is average for Springfield. Wind looks light and skies should stay mostly sunny with more clouds building toward the end of the day. Another wave of low pressure will move into New England Sunday, bringing back rainy, cool weather to end the weekend. Monday and Tuesday look mostly dry and cool with highs in the 50s.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
