SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Low pressure will continue to move away from western Mass tonight, allowing for a drying trend overnight. We will be rain-free tonight with a gradual decrease in clouds overnight. Temperatures fall back to the upper 20s for most as a northwest breeze lingers and occasionally gusts to 20mph. Expect wind chills in the teens and 20s in the morning!
With an upper level trough overhead Wednesday, some of the coldest air of the season will be sinking south into southern New England. Daytime highs only make it into the lower and middle 30s and northwest wind gusting to 30mph, will make the day feel about 10 degrees colder! High pressure at the surface continues to build, keeping skies mostly sunny.
High pressure moves overhead Wednesday night, allowing temps to fall well into the teens. Wind should lighten, so no wind chill for Thursday morning, but the lack of wind will help some of the coldest spots potentially dip into the single digits!
Our next storm is on the way Thursday, bringing increasing clouds during the day. Temps Thursday remain in the middle 30s and cold air lingers Thursday night as precip begins. Many in western Mass will start out with snow Thursday night. Temperatures should slowly climb overnight, allowing for snow to change to a wintry mix in the valley and eventually rain by Friday morning. The hill towns and Berkshires should see snow mix with sleet after midnight and could pick up several inches by morning. Forecast snow and sleet totals will be coming soon.
Rain and a high terrain mix will taper off Friday late-morning/early afternoon as low pressure passes by Cape Cod. We could see some snow showers and squalls return on the back side of the departing low Friday afternoon. Temps return to the mid-40s on Saturday with a little sunshine on tap, but it will be brisk. A dry cold front will pass by Saturday night and should usher in a shot of colder air Sunday. Next week so far is looking mainly dry and cold to start.
- Tonight: Partly clearing, breezy and cold. Lows: 26-32
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy and cold! Highs: 28-35 (WCs 20s teens)
- Thursday: Increasing clouds, late PM snow/wintry mix. Highs: 31-36
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.